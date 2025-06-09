Clan leaders still waiting for allowances in Tailevu

One hundred and sixty-seven clan leaders across the 22 districts in Tailevu are yet to receive their quarterly allowance.

This was raised by Provincial Council Chair Semi Matalau during the 2025 Tailevu Provincial Council meeting.

The issue was also discussed at the recent Lau Provincial Council meeting.

Following strong opposition from some council members, who argued that accepting the allowance would tie them to the government and undermine the traditional nature of their titles-Matalau maintained that the initiative should not be viewed as political.

Matalau clarified that the allowance was not requested or suggested by the traditional leaders but was an initiative introduced by the government to compensate clan leaders for the work they do.

“I understand many people have questioned the integrity of traditional leaders in receiving allowances. I do not believe it is a political move. To be realistic and factual, the cost of living is increasing, and the work they do, including transportation and other responsibilities related to their districts, is significant.”

He highlighted the important role traditional leaders play, noting that it is not easy to be a farmer living in rural communities while also fulfilling traditional responsibilities.

Matalau added that clan leaders serve as a vital link between the vanua and the government, submitting quarterly reports in exchange for the allowance.

He is calling on the government to urgently address the matter, not only for Tailevu but for all provinces across the country.

Representative from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs reaffirmed works in addressing the issue.

The monthly allowance of $100 was announced in the 2023-2024 financial year, allocated to more than 600 clan leaders under the Vanua Leadership Allowance. It will commence in this financial year.

