Chefs enhance cooking skills

Chefs from Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Sheraton Fiji Beach Resort and Sheraton Tokoriki Fiji are taking part in a two-day culinary workshop.

This is an annual event which brings chefs from the three properties under one roof, to help them further enhance their cooking skills as well as showcase their talents.

Fiji Marriott Director of Food and Beverages, Christian Knecht says such workshops are important as it keeps the local chefs engaged and ensures the quality is maintained.

“Marriott has certain standards that we need to establish from food wise, from beverage wise and this culinary training is also then for all the executive chefs to come together to share best practices and also get to know each other and help each other with any questions.”

While making their dishes, these chefs ensured they make good use of the local fresh produce to give the authentic Fijian taste to the food.