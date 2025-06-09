Calls for transparency in civil service recruitment

Concerns over perceived favoritism and ethnicity-based appointments in the civil service have been brought to the forefront.

This has prompted calls for greater transparency in recruitment processes.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence Deputy Chair Rinesh Sharma raised this issue during the Ministry of Civil Service’s presentation on its 2022–2023 annual report.

He acknowledged a growing public perception that appointments may be influenced by ethnicity, favoritism, or personal connections.

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Sharma stressed the need to address these concerns, noting that such misconceptions could undermine trust in the public service.

“There is a misconception that appointments are based on ethnicity lines, favoritism, and who you know. It is important to clarify that ‘who you know’ should mean knowing someone who is capable of doing the job.”

Sharma called on the Ministry to provide clarity on the formal policies and legal frameworks in place that prohibit discrimination in recruitment, selection, promotion and appointment processes.

In response, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Service Pita Tagicakirewa said the issue was addressed through recruitment policies such as the Open Merit Recruitment and Selection framework, which has been in place for some time.

He adds that the Ministry relies on the interview panel, Permanent Secretaries and Ministers to ensure the process remains fair and addresses such concerns.

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