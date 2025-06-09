Calls for action after anti-religious remarks surface

Fiji flag.

The Social Empowerment and Education Programme and Human Rights Commissioner Chantelle Khan have raised concerns over comments made by a police officer and pastor, who called Hindu and Muslim festivals “demonic activities.”

Khan says such remarks go against the unity and peace that bring Fijians together.

She adds that no one is above the law, and everyone must respect human rights and equality.

Khan also reminds that Fiji’s Constitution protects freedom of religion and bans discrimination.

She says hate speech against any religious or ethnic group is against the law and that all people in Fiji deserve to live with safety, dignity, and respect.

SEEP is calling on the police and other authorities to act fairly and make sure the law is applied equally to everyone.

The organization says religious leaders, officials, and community members should work together to promote unity and respect Fiji’s multicultural values instead of dividing people.

