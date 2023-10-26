Cabinet reshuffle confusing says Usamate

Opposition MP Jone Usamate

Opposition MP Jone Usamate has raised concerns over the government’s stance on the cabinet reshuffle, saying he does not understand what is happening in this regard.

He says that while the cabinet reshuffle was announced on government’s official social media page, he is surprised that the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka now says there is no reshuffle.

Usamate also acknowledges the fact that the concerns of the Fiji Law Society and other government agency were taken into consideration in regards to the appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

He also points out that while the reshuffle is on hold, their concerns remain about the breach of the constitution while making key government appointments.

“Now that we’re hearing it was just an intention, we don’t know what’s happening. The Prime Minister has backed up on what he originally said. We have talked at length about it. The Fiji Law Society has talked at length about it. The commander took an email from the RFMF for them to finally decide to retract those. And this is what we’ve been saying all along. When you go against the constitution, you put this country on a very slippery slope.”

Usamate is urging the government to ensure the constitution is upheld while making crucial decisions.