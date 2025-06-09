Cabinet approves $16.7M project to boost coastal resilience

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Cabinet has approved a $16.7 million grant-funded initiative by the Asian Development Bank, with co-financing from the Oceans Resilience and Coastal Areas Trust Fund, for the “Enhancing Climate Resilience of Coastal Communities Sector” project.

The project aims to strengthen the resilience of Fiji’s vulnerable coastal communities against the impacts of climate change.

It will implement both nature-based and engineered coastal protection measures, including mangrove restoration and the construction of protective structures, to address coastal erosion, flooding, and rising sea levels.

The initiative will also support climate-resilient livelihoods through training and capacity-building programs for coastal communities. Additionally, it will enhance institutional capacity to better manage and expand coastal resilience efforts nationwide.

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