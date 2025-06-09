CAAF builds $13.5m safety net, assures financial stability

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji has assured the Standing Committee on Social Affairs that it remains financially stable and operationally effective.

The assurance was given during submissions on its 2024 Annual Report.

Executive Manager Standards and Compliance Sereima Bolanavatu said CAAF’s financial position strengthened in 2024, driven by a recovery in aviation activity, improved financial governance, and stable government support.

“CAF’s revenue mix in 2024 reflects a strengthened and more diversified financial position, which has been underpinned by the improved government support through the grant, sustained aviation growth in aviation-linked revenues through our departure taxes that we have received, a stable regulatory income through fees and charges, and a recovering investment return profile. This is not a one-off result.”

During the session, Committee Chair Iliesa Vanawalu raised concerns over fluctuations in government grants. Funding decreased from $3.5 million in 2022 to $668,000 in 2023, before increasing significantly to $7.2 million in 2024.

Executive Manager Corporate Services Niroshana Perera clarified that the variations were mainly due to timing differences in grant disbursements rather than abrupt changes in funding levels.

He also revealed that CAAF has placed $13.5 million in fixed deposits, equivalent to one year of operating expenses. The move aligns with International Civil Aviation Organization recommendations requiring aviation regulators to maintain adequate financial reserves to ensure operational continuity.

