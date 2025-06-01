News

Break the silence now: FWRM

Kamna Kumar

June 1, 2025 4:31 pm

Source: Fiji Women's Rights Movement / Facebook

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director, Nalini Singh is calling for an end to the silence and shame surrounding menstruation, saying it continues to harm women and girls across the country.

At a recent Fiji Women’s Rights Movement panel in Suva, Singh says the stigma around periods is deeply rooted in patriarchal culture, which has long treated menstruation as something dirty or shameful.

She says such rules are not only outdated but harmful, and they continue to be enforced without question.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director, Nalini Singh (right)

“So why aren’t we talking about it? Some of us experience severe pain, heavy bleeding, and even continuous bleeding during periods. Every month when you bleed and when we don’t pay attention, don’t talk about it, or seek help, we can become severely anemic.”

Singh stresses that without honest conversations, society will remain stuck in a cycle of stigma.

She says it’s time to break the silence and normalize conversations about menstrual health at home, in schools, and in the workplace.

