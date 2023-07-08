Batiweti to chair panel to appoint Auditor General

The three-member panel will be chaired by Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti

A three-member selection panel has been selected to appoint the new Auditor General.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed this during a press conference yesterday following the Constitutional Offices Commission meeting in Suva.

Rabuka says the three-member panel will be chaired by Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti and includes Susie Waqanibaravi and Jenny Seeto.

The Prime Minister says the COC will meet again on the 28th of this month.