Bail denied for Lautoka businessman

The Nadi Magistrates Court has denied bail to Lautoka businessman Shaneil Autar.

Autar was arrested and re-charged over the weekend for allegedly facilitating the export of more than 39 kilograms of cocaine to Australia in 2019.

He is charged with one count of unlawful possession and supply of an illicit drug, and one count of unlawful exportation of an illicit drug.

While the State did not object to bail and proposed that it be granted under strict conditions, the Nadi Magistrate ruled that the complexity and national significance of the matter warranted the accused remaining in police custody.

In its submissions, the State requested that the same bail conditions imposed by the High Court in 2021 be applied should bail be granted. These included travel restrictions, a $2,000 personal bond with two sureties, fortnightly reporting to a police station, and the surrender of travel documents.

Defence counsel agreed to the proposed conditions and sought bail for Autar.

However, the Magistrate denied bail, citing the complexity of the case.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

Autar has been remanded in custody until January 5 next year.

