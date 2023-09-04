Australia- Fiji relationship signifies strong bonds

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The relationship between Australia and Fiji signifies strong bonds and development cooperation through the labour mobility programs and other trade or business agreements.

Speaking during the Australia-Fiji Business Forum, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says Australia has been a longstanding friend and supporter of Fiji.

Singh has invited Australian businesses to join Fiji in its transformative journey, to explore mutually beneficial opportunities, and to contribute to the progress of both nations.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the government acknowledges the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme as a mutually beneficial arrangement over the years.

The Minister says this arrangement has offered immense opportunities for Fijian citizens to gain employment and contribute to the economic prosperity of both nations.

He adds that through this scheme, Fiji saw a significant increase in remittances sent back by Fijian workers engaged in the scheme.