Attorney-General re-shuffle saga, Turaga silent

Attorney General Siromi Turaga (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo

Siromi Turaga did not confirm nor deny whether he accepted Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s decision to shift him out of the Attorney General’s office.

When questioned by FBC News whether he was happy with Rabuka’s decision, he simply replied “No comment”.

Meanwhile, Rabuka reshuffled his cabinet two weeks ago, with the major changes being the swapping of ministries between Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo and Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

The reshuffle was on hold awaiting the Prime Minister’s return from his diplomatic tour in Australia.

The PM is now back in the country; however, Turaga says they haven’t had a discussion on his reassignment to the Ministry of Lands.