Artist urged to fight for gender violence

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is urging artists to continue using their platforms to highlight the impacts of violence, including intergenerational trauma.

She says, physical and sexual violence remain the most visible expressions of gender inequality, but psychological, emotional, economic, and digital abuse continue to silently endanger women and girls.

She says that manipulation, intimidation, financial control, online harassment, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images often go unrecognised, yet they steadily erode victims’ confidence, independence, and safety.

Kiran notes that these interconnected forms of violence create a continuum of harm that affects women’s health, dignity, and participation in society, contributing to the low number of women in leadership spaces.

She urged individuals, families, communities and institutions to challenge harmful attitudes, speak out against abuse and support survivors with respect.

The government, she said, has taken significant steps to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls, including strengthening laws, improving service delivery protocols and implementing a National Action Plan across multiple settings.

Efforts are also underway to boost women’s economic empowerment to reduce vulnerability and dependence.

