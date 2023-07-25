Airline boss holds talanoa session

[ Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Airways Cabin crew, who were dismissed during the challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, have returned.

Chief Executive Officer, Andre Viljoen, today held a talanoa session with the 200 Crew to address their concerns and move forward.

Viljeon says he wanted to speak with the returnees directly so they could put the past behind them and work as one to elevate Fiji Airways.

Today’s talanoa session was also attended by the Executive Leadership Team, who were able to answer questions and make clarifications on issues raised by the returning Cabin Crew.

The returnees have been undergoing various stages of training and assessment since May in preparation for their first flights in the coming weeks.