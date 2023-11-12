ADB President acknowledges strong partnership with Fiji

Asian Development Bank President Masatsuga Asakawa (left), Deputy Prime Minister, Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Asian Development Bank President has highlighted the significance of the longstanding partnership between ADB and the people of Fiji.

Masatsuga Asakawa was awarded a traditional welcome yesterday.

The ADB President expressed his heartfelt gratitude and conveyed appreciation for the traditional welcome extended to him.

ADB President Masatsuga Asakawa

During the ceremony, Asakawa expressed his optimism that his visit would further strengthen the close collaboration between the two entities.

“I hope that my visit helps to strengthen the already closed partnership between ADB and the Fijian people, and I look forward to learning more and more about your island home.”

The visit holds strategic significance as Asakawa is set to engage in a series of high-level meetings over the next few days with representatives from various Ministries.