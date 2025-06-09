384 complete RRMTVET training at FNU Valelevu campus

The Fiji National University has celebrated the graduation of 384 participants from its Rural, Remote and Maritime Technical and Vocational Education and Training (RRMTVET) Programme at the Valelevu Campus.

Director of Productivity and Innovation Bob Mitchell says the ceremony represents more than training completion—it’s about empowering individuals and communities.

“At FNU, we believe education must reach every community, regardless of location. Through programmes such as RRMTVET, we are crafting futures together by ensuring skills become stepping stones to financial independence and prosperity.”

Solicitor-General Ropate Green Lomavatu, the Chief Guest, commended FNU for developing a skilled workforce essential for national resilience and sustainable development.

“A skilled labour force is the backbone of a resilient economy. Skilled workers build our infrastructure, support key industries and strengthen communities.”

In 2025, six RRMTVET programmes reached 1,749 participants across Nasautoka, Drekeniwai, Wainimakutu, Vunitogoloa, Narewa–Nakavu–Navoci–Nadi, and Wailoku–Newtown. Lomavatu urged graduates to apply their skills locally before seeking opportunities abroad.

Training covered cookery, baking, electrical installation, plumbing, construction, garment construction, joinery, floriculture, fibre glass repair, small engine repairs, screen printing, and land management.

FNU reaffirmed its commitment to supporting graduates with pathways for further learning and skill development.

