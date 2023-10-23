24 Northern women break barriers in the sugar industry

In a remarkable milestone, a group of 24 women cane farmers hailing from the northern division made history today by actively engaging in a pioneering workshop organized by the Fiji Sugar Corporation in Labasa.

This innovative workshop represents a groundbreaking initiative, designed to embolden and equip female farmers with invaluable knowledge, enabling them to elevate their farming practices and maximize the quality of their produce for the competitive market.

Salote Aditavuki, who farms on 15 acres of land, is eager to learn more from the two-day workshop.

[Salote Aditavuki]

“We have 15 acres of land in Tabiya Labasa, and this is a good opportunity for us to learn more about how to plough our land and how to manage our farm to get the best result.”

Aditavuki says they are learning invaluable farming techniques that will help them increase their yield.

This workshop stands as a beacon of progress, not only empowering women in the traditionally male-dominated field of sugarcane farming but also contributing to the growth and sustainability of the sugar industry in Fiji.