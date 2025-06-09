2025 STEPS Survey maps NCD reduction plan

The Fiji 2025 STEPS Survey outlines a five-year national roadmap to reduce non-communicable disease risk factors and prevent premature deaths.

Priority actions include addressing upstream determinants through food policies, tobacco control, and incentives that encourage physical activity across the lifespan.

Work is also underway to strengthen primary healthcare by better integrating NCD screening, treatment, and long-term management, particularly at the community level.

This includes advancing multi-sectoral action through school-based, workplace, and community wellness programmes.

The Ministry of Health is also focusing on implementing and reinforcing fiscal and regulatory measures, including health taxes on unhealthy products.

