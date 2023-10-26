12-year development plan unveiled for informal settlements

The Ministry of Housing has announced a comprehensive 12-year development plan aimed at transforming informal settlements into sustainable and thriving communities.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the initiative reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to improving the living conditions of thousands of citizens residing in these settlements.

According to the Nalumisa, the Ministry has completed three informal settlements in Waidamudamu in Nausori, Cuvu in Sigatoka and Ledrusasa in Nadi.

He says civil works have begun in Sakoca in Nasinu, Tavela in Nadi and Field 4 and Tore in Lautoka.

Nalumisa adds informal settlements that are in preparatory stages are Caubati, Nadonumai, Lovu sea-side, Sasawira, Delaisaweni, Vunika, Wakanisila, Nabare and Valewaquyaya.

The Minister says 33 other informal settlements are also in the preliminary stages of works.

According to Nalumisa, the ambitious plan will focus on key areas such as infrastructure, housing and economic opportunities to create a sustainable future for informal settlement residents.

He is calling on stakeholders, including community leaders, NGOs and citizens to actively participate in the implementation and monitoring of the 12-year development plan.