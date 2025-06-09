TV series 'Wednesday' returns with family and female-focused Season Two

[Source: Reuters]

Actress Jenna Ortega and the creators of the hit Netflix series “Wednesday” are hoping to surpass expectations as the show returns to screens after almost three years.

The dark fantasy series’ first season, which premiered in November 2022, ranks as Netflix’s most popular English-language show of all time, with more than 252 million views in the first 91 days of release.

As well as reprising the titular role, Ortega, 22, took on executive producer duties for the new season. Filmmaker Tim Burton also returns as one of the directors and executive producers.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve always been very protective of the character. I just want to make sure that we’re always doing her justice,” said Ortega. “It’s the most we’ve ever seen her on screen so there’s a lot of room and opportunity to maybe go off track.

“Fortunately we have a really great creative team. I’m doing my best to be on it, but you also have people like Tim, who are monitoring.”

The second season sees Wednesday returning to Nevermore Academy as a celebrated hero, much to her dismay. She investigates new supernatural mysteries, while dealing with glitches in her psychic powers.

Wednesday also faces another nuisance – family. Her little brother Pugsley starts his studies at Nevermore and their parents are a frequent presence on campus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.