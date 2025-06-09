Lindsay Lohan hopes Freakier Friday helps people forget

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back together for more body swapping frolics on film. [Source: AP Photo]

Lindsay Lohan hopes Freakier Friday helps cinemagoers to “forget about what’s going on” in the world.

The 39-year-old actress has reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis for the new fantasy-comedy film, which is a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, and Lohan hopes the movie will help to lift spirits.

Lohan – who starred alongside Jamie in the original film – told the BBC of her hopes for the sequel.

“Fans love the movie and there’s such a strong loyalty. It made people so happy and I like to make movies that make people feel joy,” she said.

“There’s so much going on in the world now that it’s nice to make something that allows people to forget about what’s going on.”

Curtis recently admitted she developed a close bond with Lohan after they starred together in Freaky Friday more than two decades ago.

“I felt tremendous maternal care for Lindsay after the first movie and continued to feel that,” she told the Guardian newspaper.

“She and I have remained friends and now we’re sort of colleagues. I feel less maternal towards her because she’s a mommy now herself and doesn’t need my maternal care, and has, obviously, a mom – Dina’s a terrific grandma.”

Curtis insists that Lohan doesn’t need any life advice from her.

“I’m bossy, very bossy, but I try to mind my own business. She doesn’t need my advice. She’s a fully functioning, smart woman, creative person. Privately, she’s asked me questions, but nothing that’s more than an older friend you might ask,” she said.

Lohan has been through lots of high-profile ups and downs in her life, but she recently claimed that she’s now “wiser” and more “settled” than ever before.

“I’m at ease in my life because I’ve lived, I feel like, such a long life at such a young age. I feel wiser now and very settled. I’ve become such a positive person,” she told People.

