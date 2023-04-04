Entertainment

Life after Daft Punk: Thomas Bangalter on ballet, AI and ditching the helmet

April 4, 2023 11:21 am

[Source: BBC]

For 28 years, Daft Punk blurred the lines between man and machine on hits like Da Funk, One More Time and Get Lucky. Now, as he turns his hand to ballet, one of the duo has a warning about Artificial Intelligence and the “obsolescence of man”.

By the time Daft Punk broke up in 2021, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo had irrevocably changed the sound of modern pop.

Everyone from Madonna to Kanye West copied their chopped and filtered house sound. They were (inaccurately) blamed for the rise of disposable Euro-dance. And then, in a typically audacious move, they went analogue.

Article continues after advertisement

Released in 2013, their final album, Random Access Memories was a lush, colourful tribute to the soul, disco and soft rock they’d been raised on. Built from the ground up with live musicians, it won the Grammy for album of the year.

And then, they just stopped.

The band announced their split with a typically enigmatic video. Dressed as the two robot characters they’d inhabited since 1999, Bangalter and de Homem-Christo waved goodbye, walked off screen, and one of them self-destructed. Daft Punk, their publicist confirmed, were over.

So what next?

For Bangalter, the answer lay in his childhood.

His mother and his aunt were both dancers, and his uncle a dance instructor. So when France’s foremost contemporary choreographer, Angelin Preljocaj, asked him to score a new ballet, the answer was simple: Yes.

“This project was a way back to the environment I was presented with when I was very young,” he explains.

“My mother passed about 20 years ago and going back to that world is linked to a certain time of my life. So it adds some nostalgia, but at the same time, it was a very new adventure.”\

Mythologies, which premiered last July in France, brings together dancers from the Ballet Preljocaj and the Opéra National de Bordeaux, telling stories from ancient folklore, from Icarus and Zeus to Aphrodite and the Amazons.

Combining the approach of the two ensembles – one classical, the other contemporary – the aim is to explore how historic conflicts over gender identity, sexual violence and war continue to have repercussions today.

The concept would seemingly demand a score that mixed ancient and modern approaches. Preljocaj, who had used Daft Punk songs in previous shows, certainly thought so. But Bangalter had other ideas.

“I liked the idea of writing music that was not amplified, that didn’t require any electricity,” he says. “It was just me and the scoring paper.”

Work started in 2019, only to be interrupted by Covid-19.

“It was somehow lockdown-compatible as a process,” says Bangalter, who used the extra time to embark on a “crash course in orchestration”.

“The first step was to read orchestration treatises from Rimsky-Korsakov or Berlioz and understand the rules I wanted to follow and to not follow and to break. It was a very humbling process, for sure.”

The structure of the ballet helped. Instead of a long symphonic work with distinct movements and motifs, Mythologies works almost as a pop album, with 16 separate “frescos”, each requiring its own musical setting.

Les Amazones, for example, is a rhythmically playful workout for the strings; while Minotaure prowls around the orchestra with sinister, tremoring bass notes from the cellos and the brass.

“As a novice, I liked the idea of eclecticism and variety, and having freedom in the overall structure,” he says.

Although he’d written for an orchestra before, notably on the soundtrack to 2010’s Tron: Legacy, some of Bangalter’s ideas didn’t make sense when presented to the players.

“The nature of what I was asking them to play, sometimes even in terms of the management of their breath, was not practical.”

Conductor Romain Dumas would advise when he’d overstepped the mark. “Then I’d have to go back and find a new solution,” he says. “As a process, it was just fascinating.”

Bangalter channeled that learning into a piece called L’Accouchement, or childbirth. Rather than draw on his experiences as a father (he has two sons with French actress Élodie Bouchez), he made it a meditation on the creative process.

“It’s something with a lot of tension that somehow leads to a peaceful moment of happiness. This was a good metaphor for how I approached this project, when I was a little bit scared.”

Writing in isolation, Bangalter often had no idea of how the choreography was progressing, making rehearsals a revelation.

“My favourite moment was seeing what had been a very solitary process of many months in my study, leading to 55 musicians performing the music and 20 dancers on stage.

“It was amazing to witness living theatre again, after this moment of separation and solitude.”

Reviews, however, were mixed.

The “chiselled, intense, and hard-hitting” choreography is illuminated by Bangalter’s “nervous” but “lyrical” score, wrote Amaury Jacquet in Publikart.

Radio France was less impressed, describing the music as “a bad Hollywood soundtrack at worst, rhythmic orchestral pop at best”.

No, no, no, it was “beautiful and flawless,” argued Guillaume Monnier in Le Bonbon Nuit. However, he added, “the music does not seem to want to stand out from the dance… Too contemplative, perhaps?”

Listeners can make their own decision when the music is released by Erato/Warner Classics this Friday. Divorced from the ballet, you can hear echoes of Vivaldi, Monteverdi, American minimalism and film composers like Bernard Herrmann, while Daft Punk’s wit and warmth percolates beneath the surface.

Coincidentally, the album is coming out at the same time as a 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, stuffed with outtakes and demos. Among them is a fascinating, fly-on-the-wall recording of Bangalter and US singer Todd Edwards writing Fragments of Time in the studio.

It’s fun because it was quite unexpected,” says Bangalter. “Todd and I weren’t aware the engineer was recording the session, so we were able to be very spontaneous.”

In the audio, the duo freestyle over the music, trading ideas as the song takes shape. When Edwards sings, “Faces that I’ve seen in dreams”, Bangalter suggests the more impressionistic, “Familiar faces I’ve never seen”. Edwards is so taken with the line that he starts giggling. After that, the song almost writes itself.

“It was a beautiful moment… very joyful.”

The decision to peel back the curtain could only have been taken after the band’s demise, he says.

“Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters. It was a very important point for me and Guy-Man[uel] to not spoil the narrative while it was happening.

“Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort.”

That was, he says, Daft Punk’s central thesis: That the line between humanity and technology should remain absolute.

“It was an exploration, I would say, starting with the machines and going away from them. I love technology as a tool [but] I’m somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves.”

He talks as a debate rages over the use of Artificial Intelligence in music creation. David Guetta has called it “the future” while Nick Cave says it’s a “travesty”. Where does Bangalter fall?

“My concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence go beyond its use in music creation,” he says, suddenly serious.

“2001: A Space Odyssey is maybe my favourite film and the way [Stanley] Kubrick presented it is so relevant today – because he is asking exactly the question that we have to ask ourselves about technology and the obsolescence of man.”

That’s always been his position, he stresses. It’s just that people sometimes misinterpreted Daft Punk’s aesthetic as an unquestioning embrace of digital culture.

“I almost consider the character of the robots like a Marina Abramović performance art installation that lasted for 20 years,” he says.

“We tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology.”

That’s why 2021 was the right time to pull the plug on the project.

“As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

 

Government approves $500,000 for Girmit day celebrations

24 charged with 48 counts of serious sexual offenses

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa promotes sustainability and recycling

Nawi Island Pte Ltd strengthens corporate social responsibilities

Police prepare as increased movement anticipated

University of Fiji proposes shift to circular economy

Some education ministry staff under investigation: Radrodro

Vital for government to reevaluate tax exemptions: Prasad

Lands ministry prioritizes mahogany lot surveying

Education Minister apologizes for oversight on teachers contracts

Pacific Island University Research Network to identify needs of Pacific communities

US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory

The Beatles: How a schoolboy made the band's earliest known UK concert recording

Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of 'Moana' is in the works

India's Gandhi appeals defamation conviction with hearing set for April 13

Disney CEO Iger calls DeSantis retaliation 'anti-business'

Life after Daft Punk: Thomas Bangalter on ballet, AI and ditching the helmet

North Korea slams U.S. for protecting raiders of Spain embassy in 2019 case

Apple to cut small number of jobs in some corporate retail teams

Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film 'Air'

Belize reaffirms ties with Taipei as Taiwanese president visits

Trump arrives in New York for surrender, opposes TV court coverage

I did not expect to meet the players: PM

Fiji 7s building on the positives

More scouting to be done

Pereira not dreaming green ahead of Masters debut

IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'painful', says Wlodarczyk

Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal

Ukraine mocks Russian claim to have taken Bakhmut, says attacks repelled

U.S. says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon

Ministry to establish a Sandalwood Association

Sandalwood commodity undergoing rebranding

Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights: FIFA

Fiscal space vital for emergency preparedness: Prasad

Warm welcome for Smith in midst of golfing Cold War

Ethiopia's Ayana takes Paris win on marathon debut

Keane scores late goal in Everton's 1-1 draw with Spurs

Bomb that killed Russian war blogger wounded 32

Drua back in top eight

Vacant positions a challenge for Employment Ministry

NCD poses complications in surgeries says Doctor Mishra

Tavua to host FSSRL national quarters

Fiji U15 ready for NZ tournament

Fiji Airports declares $175m dividends

Netherlands forward Miedema to miss World Cup after ACL injury

Government allocates $2.9 million to revamp rural housing assistance program

Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal

Nawi Island harbour facilities are accessible to locals

Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga suspends anti-government protests

Minister issues warning against illegal recruitment of workers

Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

Oil jumps $5 per barrel

Ministry to create safe space for beggars and street dwellers

State homes found to be in poor condition: Kiran

Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80

Japan's business mood sours to 2-year low as global slowdown bites - tankan

From Beyoncé to Harry Styles: Why stars are choosing stadiums over arenas

BBC presenter Susan Rae thanks listeners for support after Alzheimer's diagnosis

Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

Learning as we go: Byrne

Bill to repeal MIDA Act tabled

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick

WAF attends to 150 burst mains in March

Discussions underway on vaccination policy for PALM Scheme

Fans disappointed, Tabuya apologizes

Maharaj rules in Rapid Championship

Tesla misses delivery estimates for first quarter

Ministry to review sandalwood industry

Naidu's case adjourned to next month

Man United hold players-only meeting after "unacceptable" loss

Tuisawau discusses challenges facing road infrastructure projects

Government to initiate consultation on several legislation reviews

Tourism and civil aviation ministry operating on a $35.2 million budget: Prasad

PSG's title march slowed down with Lyon defeat

Finland's PM Marin concedes defeat as right-wing NCP wins election

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

'My Neighbour Totoro,' Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer win at Olivier awards

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Fiji's chance to secure Ginger market slipping away: Rayalu

Spider-Man couple arrive in Mumbai for Ambani’s NMACC grand launch

Inclusivity is crucial says Radrodro

Preparation for fourth Trade Policy Review underway

Winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards

Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

Fiji, Samoa in same pool for Singapore

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika Padukone to shoot for Jawan songs in April

Donald Trump set to speak from Florida after arraignment

Fiji falls short in HK 7s final

Arsenal beat Man City, Chelsea second after WSL win over Villa

Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe

Canadian teenager McIntosh sets another world record

Lyon bus blocked by bridge, PSG clash starts 10 minutes late

Chelsea sack Potter with club 11th in Premier League

Man United hold players-only meeting after "unacceptable" loss

Fiji still lacks specialists in certain areas

Department to acquire new IBMS

Barrel draw not a transparent way of giving permits: Ro Filipe

Police identify two among eight dead trying to enter U.S. from Canada

Shoddy construction and joinery work still a concern

Fijiana go down fighting in Bronze final

Fiji through to the Hong Kong 7s final

Fijiana's hopes for a final cut short

Youngsters impressive during first outing: Bryne

Suva halt Navua’s unbeaten run in DFPL

Sarah Polley told to return Oscar in 'cruel' April Fools' prank

Judy Blume worried about intolerance and book banning in the US

Force fall short against hurricanes despite late surge

No clear pathways in poverty alleviation programs: Kiran

AG to champion yellow ribbon program

Lookout Cafe to boost livelihood

Fiji continue winning ways, through to the semis

1,000 Fijians successfully treated in India: Medivisor

Survivor of Mexico detention fire and his family cross into U.S.

Unbeaten run for the Fiji 7s raises expectations

Great demand for passports says Tikoduadua

FDRU eyes International cup

President meets Ratu Epenisa

North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions

Palm Sunday dedicated to the significance of children

DPL returns from break

Joshua beats Franklin to draw a line under two Usyk defeats

High activity spotted at North Korea nuclear complex after Kim's bomb-fuel order, report says

Fijiana through to semi-final

Ukraine cleric accused of glorifying Russia invasion given house arrest

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal respond in style after Man City thrash Liverpool

New Bayern coach Tuchel keeps team grounded after win over Dortmund

Inter slump to 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina

Kvitova upsets Rybakina to win first Miami Open title

Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut

Death toll tops 20 as storm takes aim at eastern U.S

Ministry monitors COVID-19 trend

Alleged misuse of funds highlighted

Christians celebrate Palm Sunday

Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defence minister

Drua tame Rebels at home

Spending on Drua worthwhile: Supporters

Fijiana nails Rebels in second home win

WAF yet to identify leakage location

Ministry system causes delay in filling of titles

Lack of incentives still a challenge

Fiji is too good for Canada

IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan, part of $115 billion in global support

Kikau ruled out for two games; Fisher-Harris injured

Australia proves too strong for Fijiana

Lomani ruled out of Rebels clash

Big rugby day excite supporters

Temporary road closure to accommodate Drua game

Minister clarifies new allocations

Housing issues politicized says Kumar

Bus operator wants review of students’ bus fares

US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules to take effect April 18

Tunisia to cut off public water supplies overnight due to drought

Oil settles 1% higher on tightening supplies, cooling US inflation

Brazil's Lula reschedules China trip, will meet Xi on April 14 in Beijing

Fiji to face South Africa in quarter-final

Elon Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rule

We’re ready to defend our turf: Derenalagi

Bridge replacement a costly exercise

Fijiana anticipates physical Rebels

Education Ministry works on issues relating to e-ticketing.

Illegal extraction an issue: Usamate

U.S. extends carrier deployment after Syria attack

Defensive grit paves way for Storm victory over Rabbitohs

Second win for Fijiana in Hong Kong

Defense wins it for Fiji 7s

Fijiana 7s starts with a win

Turuva double earns Panthers massive win over Raiders

Dawai scores as Highlanders win over Moana Pasifika

Opposition to work closely with government on national interests

School closures spread in ageing Japan

Fijiana Drua approaching every game as a final

Government supports Drua: PM Rabuka

Decrease in LPG prices

North Korea executes people for South Korean videos, drugs: report

Budget allocations with no funds claims Prasad

Fruitful discussions during inaugural tourism summit

Cakauniqio fulfills dream

Police classify assault as alleged murder

Girmit Open to be held over Easter weekend

Ratu Sukuna Day prep well underway

Masks off at Hong Kong Rugby Sevens after COVID restrictions dropped

Fire on Philippine ferry kills 29, including children; 225 rescued

Australia govt introduces Indigenous referendum bill in parliament

China calls US debt trap accusation 'irresponsible'

Defending mauls still a worry for Drua

$100m redeployed to prioritized areas

Smith relishing chances of playing in familiar territory

Guilty plea affects chances of working overseas for some: AG

Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

FNU clarifies Veterinary program

Repeal of MIDA Act a win for democracy and media freedom: PINA

Working Group to facilitate amendments to TELS Act

New challenge for Tinai

Manufacturers raise concerns on hefty cost of freight

Two students, woman found with illicit drugs

Protesters demand action on guns at Tennessee statehouse

'Scott Pilgrim' cast members will reunite in Netflix anime series

Jason Watkins and Clara Francis raise sepsis awareness after daughter's death

Kaiviti Silktails back rower out for two weeks