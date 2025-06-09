Kylie among stars on stage at Prince's Earthshot awards

Kylie Minogue.

Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes are some of the global stars who will be performing at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil.

The Prince of Wales is travelling to the South American country for his awards show in Rio in November and will stay on to join world leaders at the COP30 global climate change summit in Belem in the Amazon.

Kylie is among a host of stars taking part in the awards including Brazilian music icon and former minister of culture Gilberto Gil, who will perform with up-and-coming countrywoman Anitta, while Seu Jorge will also take to the stage.

Article continues after advertisement

The Earthshot finalists for 2025 were announced several weeks ago. William founded the prize to recognise and scale up ideas to help “repair” the planet, with the five winning finalists each awarded STG1 million ($A2.1 million) to further develop their ideas.

Actor Matthew McConaughey has voiced an awards trailer called Meet the World’s True Action Heroes, featuring the 15 finalists and showcasing their solutions.

The ceremony on November 5 will be hosted by Brazilian broadcaster Luciano Huck.

Among the presenters will be sports stars Marcos Evangelista de Morais, better known as Cafu, the former Brazilian soccer defender; Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula One world champion; and Txai Surui, a leading voice for Brazil’s Indigenous communities and the environment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.