Cillian Murphy shuts down Voldemort casting rumors for Harry Potter show

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

“It’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend,” the “Oppenheimer” actor said.

Cillian Murphy says he is not He Who Must Not Be Named in the new Harry Potter series.

The Oppenheimer star responded to rumors that he might portray Lord Voldemort in HBO’s adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy novels during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.

Article continues after advertisement

“No. No. Genuinely — I mean, my kids show me occasionally, but I don’t know anything about that,” Murphy said when asked if the casting rumors had any truth. “Also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes.”

Horowitz also joked that Murphy would have to lose his “beautiful nose” since Fiennes’ take on the character only had snakelike slits for nostrils.

“I’m very attached to it!” Murphy responded.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.