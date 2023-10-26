SRIF focuses on reviving sugarcane farming for youth

SRIF Chief Executive, Mahimairaja Santiago

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has embarked on a journey to revitalize interest in sugarcane farming among the younger generation.

As there is a noticeable ageing sugarcane farmer’s population in Fiji, Chief Executive Mahimairaja Santiago says they have implemented several initiatives to divert the rising generation into the sugar industry.

Mahimairaja says their aim is to meet the capacity on various aspects of sugarcane farming and help address challenges in the sugar industry.

“Sugar Research Institute of Fiji regularly conducts training programmes for youngsters to take up sugarcane farming so that we can meet the capacity on various aspects of sugarcane farming so that they can identify analysis and problems faced in sugarcane farming.”

Mahimairaja acknowledges women who have stepped up to fill in the gap.

“Similarly the women … women play a major role in any agricultural systems. So, women should come into sugarcane farming and take up the responsibilities for future enterprises.”

The first-ever female Board of Directors for Fiji Sugar Corporation, Akisi Vinaka, says a significant number of women are actively engaged in sugarcane farming.

Vinaka says the majority of them are widows who solely manage their sugarcane farms.

According to SRIF, 885 farmers are above 70 years old, 1345 are between 60 and 70 years old, 1627 are between the ages of 50 and 60, 968 are between 40 and 50, and 464 are below 40 years old.