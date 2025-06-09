RC Manubhai powers up with SAP

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

RC Manubhai & Co Pte Ltd has completed the rollout of the Systems, Applications, and Products (SAP) Business One HANA ERP system across its operations in Fiji.

The system is now live across key areas, including Finance, Sales, Inventory Management, and Warehousing.

The implementation is part of RC Manubhai’s ongoing efforts to modernize internal systems and improve the way its teams work together across different branches and departments.

CEO of RC Manubhai, Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, said that going live with SAP is an important step that improves operational visibility and efficiency, and he thanked all the staff and teams who supported the project.

The rollout was led by the company’s internal ERP team in collaboration with Abja Business Solutions Pte Ltd, a group company.

The project involved data migration, training, testing, and system integration, with the aim of ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to day-to-day work.

While the system is now live, the team expects to continue improving and fine-tuning processes over time, especially in reporting, data analysis, and automation.

This marks a significant milestone in RC Manubhai’s internal development, focusing on building systems that support long-term growth and service consistency.

