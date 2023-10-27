No deductions in final payment says Singh

A sugarcane farmer

Sugarcane farmers have received further positive news, with Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh assuring that there will be no deductions from the upcoming final cane payment.

Singh has explicitly directed the Fiji Sugar Corporation not to subtract any expenses or outstanding amounts owed by farmers to the industry.

As a result of the government’s top-up, farmers will receive the final payment of $6.12 per tonne.

There is a push by the Sugar Minister to ensure farmers receive their payment from FSC no later than Tuesday of next week.

“I have instructed FSC that they should not deduct any expense that the farmers may have, any account the farmers may have, or any amount the farmers may be owing to the industry. But they should get a full pay of $6.12, as we have promised the farmers.”

Singh says they intend to bring back sustainable production levels for sugarcane and assist farmers in light of the escalating expenses associated with the harvesting process.

He adds that this top-up will allow the industry to become profitable as well as ensure that the farmers get the best return.

A total of $8.2 million for the historic cane payment for farmers has been sourced from within the current budget allocation.