FSC committed to restoring democracy among farmers

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is committed to restoring democracy among sugarcane farmers with the reinstatement of councillors in the Sugarcane Growers Council.

Chair Nitya Reddy says the previous administration removed the power from sugarcane farmers to have a voice in the sugar industry.

Reddy says it was done without proper consultation with sugarcane growers.

“In 2009, three people came… They held two weeks of consultation with growers, and they made the recommendation that the Sugarcane Growers Council should be dismantled. Overnight … The growers’ council was dismantled, the sugar commission of Fiji was dismantled, and Fiji sugar marketing was dismantled. Instead, what happened was that they nominated their own men into the institutions of the sugar industry.”

Reddy says they will strengthen the partnership between FSC and sugarcane growers through the reinstatement of councillors in SCGC.

FSC plans to hold the Sugarcane Growers Council elections before the end of this year.

The SCGC was established in 1984 to represent the interests of sugarcane farmers in Fiji.