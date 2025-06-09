FHL secures new tenant for Ratu Sukuna House

Fijian Holdings Limited has recently secured a new tenant for Ratu Sukuna House, with the tenancy agreement signed in April.

Speaking at the Resource Owners Forum, FHL Board Member Tevita Tuiloa highlighted the new tenant has taken the entire eight floors of the building.

Tuiloa expressed gratitude for the strong interest in leasing the whole building.

He adds that the building had been vacant for a while, since 2022, when it was previously rented by the Auditor General of Fiji and the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, Fijian Holdings Limited also manages major buildings in the country, including Ramarama House, Vanua House, and the FHL Tower, which recently completed construction.

