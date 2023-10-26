Cyber food and SPBD join forces to bridge digital divide

The Trade Ministry is addressing the digital divide that exists in the local economy with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Cyber Food Fiji and South Pacific Business Development.

This initiative will connect homemade and micro-entrepreneurs with customers who are fond of or interested in homemade and locally produced food and products.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the digital divide between micro, small, and medium enterprises is causing a hindrance to MSMEs and business growth.

“The Government envisions a digitally advanced Fiji. We don’t just want to see the country move forward; we also want to see our people progress with time and new innovation. The initiatives or collaborations that we are witnessing today are those small steps taken to achieve this vision.”

SPBD General Manager Elrico Munoz says the Cyber food App will provide a platform for MSMEs within the SPDB network in the food industry to market and sell their products from the comfort of their homes.

“This collaboration amplifies the work we do by giving our women entrepreneurs a secure platform to sell their products while also offering delivery services to customers, imagine the impact.”

Meanwhile, Cyber Food Managing Director Majid Shaza says this collaboration will allow entrepreneurs to expand their reach to a wider audience.

“At Cyberfood we firmly believe in the potential of women entrepreneurs to drive economic growth and uplift their communities by offering our online services free of charge to all SPBD members we aim to eliminate barrier and provide equal opportunities for these women to thrive.”

This partnership will promote economic empowerment and entrepreneurship among SPBD members by educating and nurturing them to join the Cyber Food online platform, eventually bridge the digital divide, and provide entrepreneurs easy access to adapt to online platforms.