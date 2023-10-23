Beware of impersonators offering taxi permits: LTA

The Land Transport Authority is issuing a warning to the public regarding individuals who falsely impersonate its officers and deceitfully offer taxi permits to unsuspecting individuals.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa emphasizes that these individuals have no affiliation with the Authority and do not represent it in any capacity.

This warning comes in the wake of a recent Cabinet decision to lift the freeze on Public Service Vehicles (PSV) permits for categories including LH (Hire), LR (Rental), LM (Minibus), and LC (Carrier).

Rokosawa says certain individuals are taking advantage of this initiative to engage in illegal activities and scams, offering taxi permits to members of the public.

He strongly advises the public not to engage with these unauthorized individuals.

Furthermore, he clarifies that the LTA is currently not processing taxi permit applications, as the Authority is in the process of reviewing the existing legislation and quota system for taxi permit allocations.

However, the processing of permits for LH, LR, LM, and LC categories is still open at LTA offices.

The LTA says all its services and fee payments are exclusively conducted at LTA offices around the country and are not available at any other locations or through individuals.

Rokosawa says the Authority will not be held responsible for any illegal activities carried out by impersonators.

He adds that should members of the public be approached by such persons, to report them immediately to the Fiji Police Force and LTA.