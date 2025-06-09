Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at railway station in Volgograd region, Russia says

Source: LA Times

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power line and sparked a fire at a railway station building in Russia’s southern region of Volgograd overnight, the regional administration said on Monday.

An unexploded drone fell on railway tracks near the Archeda train station, the administration of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, citing Volgograd region’s governor, Andrei Bocharov as saying.

Russian state news agency TASS reported several regional trains were delayed in the area.

Flights at the regional airport in the city of Volgograd, which is the administrative centre of the broader Volgograd region, were halted for several hours before resuming at around 0300 GMT, Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said on Telegram.

Russia’s defence ministry said that its units destroyed a total of 61 Ukrainian drones overnight, including six over the Volgograd region. The ministry reports only the number of drones destroyed, not how many Ukraine launched.

The region’s administration cited Bocharov as saying the attack was “massive” and targeted energy and transport infrastructure.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has staged frequent attacks on infrastructure inside Russia that Kyiv deem

