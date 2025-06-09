Trump asks why there would not be 'regime change' in Iran

Source: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned the possibility of regime change in Iran following U.S. military strikes against key Iran military sites over the weekend.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

