Fijiana focus on smart preparation ahead of tough pool

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s are placing emphasis on clear analysis and player-led preparation as they gear up for a challenging pool at the Singapore 7s today.

Head coach Richard Walker says the team has taken a balanced approach in their build-up, focusing on reviewing footage of all three pool opponents while avoiding the trap of overcomplicating their game plan.

He believes the side has already shown positive signs in previous encounters and is now working to consistently replicate those strengths.

“We do have a good pool that we have to get through. For us, it’s making sure that we watch film, analyzing all three teams that are in our pool and the things we need to work on.”

Walker added that while there are areas the team can improve, the coaching group is careful not to overload the players with too much information ahead of the tournament.

“We don’t want to be overthinking what we need to work on when we play these teams. It’s about identifying a few key areas that can give us a better shot at winning games in our pool.”

A key feature of the Fijiana’s preparation has been strong player involvement in the review process. Walker highlighted that athletes are actively analysing footage, working in small groups, and presenting their findings back to the team.

Walker believes this collaborative approach is strengthening decision-making and ownership within the squad, giving the players confidence heading into the tournament.

Our women’s side will take on Australia at 3.26pm this afternoon, before facing the USA at 6.30pm, and will wrap up their pool games against Japan at 9.56pm.

