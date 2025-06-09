Fijiana 7s fall to Australia in opening pool match

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side suffered a tough start to their Singapore 7s campaign, going down 35–7 to Australia in their opening pool match.

Australia asserted control early, capitalizing on their speed and execution to build a commanding 21–7 halftime lead. Maddison Levi crossed twice in the opening minutes, with further tries from Teagan Levi, Madison Ashby, Kaitlin Shave and Faith Nathan stretching the margin as the match progressed. Teagan Levi was accurate with the boot, converting four conversions to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Fiji’s sole response came through Reapi Ulunisau, who scored in the ninth minute and successfully added the conversion, briefly reducing the deficit and giving the Fijiana a foothold in the contest.

Despite moments of resilience and physicality, the Fijiana struggled to contain Australia’s attacking rhythm and were unable to add further points in the second half.

The result leaves Fiji looking to bounce back strongly in their remaining pool matches as they continue their push for improved performances at the Singapore 7s.

