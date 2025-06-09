We’ll be ready for them: Tuisova

[Source: beta.supersport.com]

The Flying Fijians are preparing for a fiery challenge from Australia in their opening July test this Sunday, with the Wallabies seeking redemption after their shock 2023 Rugby World Cup loss to Fiji.

It was a historic win for the Fijians in France, and with their first meeting since that clash now looming, winger Josua Tuisova knows emotions will be high.

The powerhouse back, who returns to the national squad, says the team is fully focused on the task ahead.

“Facing the Wallabies this weekend will not be easy as they’re also preparing well since we beat them the last time we faced off. But we’re also ready to represent this land and face them in our first test match this Sunday.”

Tuisova, who made his international debut against Scotland in 2017, said he’s grateful to be wearing the Fiji jersey again.

He stressed that the team is approaching the series one match at a time, with all attention on the Wallabies before next week’s rematch against the Scots in Suva.

