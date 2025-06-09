Walker backs 15s–7s pathway

[Source: Supplied]

Adi Salote Nailolo and Alfreda Fisher are the latest examples of the growing push to strengthen alignment between the Fijiana 15s and sevens programs, as the national setup continues to build depth across both formats.

The integration of players between the two codes has become a key focus for Fiji Rugby, with Fijiana 7s head coach Richard Walker confident the shared pathway is accelerating development and creating more well-rounded athletes at the international level.

Walker says exposure to high-level domestic tournaments has also played a crucial role in easing the transition.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us, we want to collaborate with the 15s program. If there’s interest across both programs, at the end of the day rugby is rugby. If you’re good on one side, you’re good on the other.”

Walker adds that adapting from 15s to sevens requires adjustments in fitness, speed and decision-making, but praised how both players have handled the challenge since crossing over.

“When they first came over it was a different style of fitness, the game is faster and the space is a lot bigger, but they’ve transitioned into it really, really well.”

The coach pointed to the Coral Coast Sevens as a key platform where both Nailolo and Fisher showcased their strengths.

Nailolo impressed with her powerful ball-carrying and ability to stay involved, while Fisher stood out around the breakdown and in one-on-one contests.

The Singapore 7s kicks off this weekend, and all of Fiji’s games will air LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.