Vulaca tournament tips off tomorrow in Suva

The 2026 Vulaca Volleyball Tournament will begin tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, bringing together top volleyball teams from around the country.

The tournament will be played over the next two days, with men’s and women’s teams drawn into multiple pools, setting the stage for a fast-paced and highly competitive showcase of local volleyball talent.

In the men’s division, teams are spread across five pools, featuring strong representation from associations including Raiwai, Suva, Nausori, Nadonumai, Mid-Central, Kinoya, Nakasi Youth, and Nasinu. Several associations have entered more than one side, highlighting the depth of talent within their ranks and promising closely contested pool matches.

The women’s competition will see teams compete across five pools as well, with sides from Suva, Nausori, Mid-Central, Raiwai, Kinoya, Nasinu, Nakasi Youth, and Nadonumai all in action. With a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging players, the women’s draw is expected to produce exciting matchups from the start.

