Suva Open launches with bold vision: Fiji’s tennis future begins now

Suva’s tennis community gathered today to officially launch the 2025 Vodafone Suva Open, with organisers laying out a powerful vision for the sport’s future, one that hinges on junior development, national pride, and grassroots momentum.

Speaking at the event, Suva Tennis Association Vice President Daniel Naidu announced that the 2025 tournament would build on last year’s record-breaking edition of 126 entries, as Vodafone celebrates its third year as the event’s major sponsor.

“The Vodafone Suva Open in its current iteration began in 2022. Since it began, it has grown every year. It attracts Fiji’s top players, and also leading players from around the Pacific, which leads to extremely high-level matchups in the open grades each year.”

But the spotlight wasn’t only on elite competition. Naidu underlined the tournament’s role in developing the next generation of players, with the Suva Schools Tennis Program already introducing hundreds of primary students to the sport.

Vodafone Fiji’s Head of Recharge and Distribution, Nilesh Singh, echoed those ambitions, reaffirming Vodafone’s commitment to tennis as a long-term investment.

“Our sponsorship goes beyond mere financial support. It is an investment in the future of the sport. It is about building a legacy, inspiring the next generation and ensuring that the joy of tennis is accessible to all.”

Singh praised the Suva Tennis Association, coaches, and volunteers for their tireless efforts behind the scenes, saying the tournament showcased the very best of Fijian tennis and would continue raising the standard across the country.

