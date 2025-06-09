Subrail Park given green light for CVC second leg

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Subrail Park in Labasa has been confirmed as the venue for the second leg of the 2026 Pillay Garments Champion vs. Champion series, following confirmation from the Labasa Town Council that the ground will be ready for match play.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager Shaniya Shankar confirmed the development, putting to rest earlier uncertainty surrounding the northern venue.

“We have received confirmation from the Labasa Town Council that Subrail Park will be ready and playable for the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs. Champion series.”

The opening leg of the two-match series will see Extra Premier League champions Rewa FC face Extra BOG champions Labasa FC on February 8, with kick-off set for 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The decisive second leg will be played on February 14 at 1:30pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

