Stephon Gilmore's late pick seals Cowboys' win over Chargers

[Source: Reuters]

Rookie Brandon Aubrey kicked a 39-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining and Stephon Gilmore made the sealing interception to help the Dallas Cowboys notch a 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Inglewood, Calif.

Dak Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for 40 yards and one score for the Cowboys (4-2).

Dallas’ Brandin Cooks caught a touchdown pass and CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 117 yards. Tony Pollard had six catches for 80 yards but gained just 30 yards on 15 carries.

Justin Herbert connected on 22 of 37 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Chargers (2-3). Keenan Allen had seven catches for 85 yards and one score and Gerald Everett caught a touchdown pass for Los Angeles.

Austin Ekeler had just 27 yards on 14 carries for the Chargers after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

Aubrey kicked two field goals and is 16-for-16 this season. After the tiebreaking field goal, Gilmore intercepted Herbert at the Los Angeles 33-yard line with 1:22 left.

The matchup was the first against the Cowboys for Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who served in that same role for Dallas during the previous four seasons. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is running the offense and calling plays this season.

Dallas faced third-and-11 from its own 24-yard line to start the fourth quarter when Prescott completed a short pass that Pollard turned into a 60-yard gain. Chargers cornerback Michael Davis missed the tackle at the Dallas 40 and Pollard was finally brought down by Asante Samuel Jr. at the Los Angeles 16.

Four plays later, Prescott hit Cooks on a 2-yard scoring pass to give the Cowboys a 17-10 lead with 11:19 remaining in the game.

Later in the quarter, Herbert tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to Everett to tie it with 7:11 left.

Los Angeles scored on its first possession with Herbert tossing a 1-yard scoring pass to Allen. Dallas tied the score when Prescott kept the ball on fourth-and-1 and ran 18 yards for a touchdown with 6:21 left in the opening quarter.

The Cowboys took a 10-7 halftime lead on Aubrey’s 32-yard field goal as time expired.

The Chargers knotted the score on Cameron Dicker’s 24-yard field goal with 1:08 left in the third quarter.