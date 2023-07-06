Umaga is next Moana Pasifika coach

Tana Umaga. [Source: Planet Rugby]

All Blacks legend Tana Umaga has been named as the next head coach of Moana Pasifika.

He replaces outgoing mentor Aron Mauger after two tough Super Rugby Pacific seasons for Moana Pasifika.

The former utility back started his coaching career in 2008 with Toulon before moving to Counties Manukau, NZ U20s, the Blues and Samoa.

He is expected to be joined by Crusaders loose forward coach Sione Havili Talitui in 2024.