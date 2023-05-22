Three debutants for NSW Blues

[Source: NRL]

Westpac NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has named three debutants for the opening game of the 2023 Ampol State of Origin series on Wednesday, May 31 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The squad also includes five players from the 2022 NRL champions Penrith Panthers, and James Tedesco will captain the team for the third year in a row after taking over the role in 2020.

Dally M Medallist and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop Tevita Pangai Junior, and Canberra Raiders back-rower Hudson Young are the three players who have yet to make their Blues debut.

Campbell Graham of the South Sydney Rabbitohs has been named the 18th player.