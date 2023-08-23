Royal Navy promotes Matavesi

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker, Sam Matavesi.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi was promoted by England’s Royal Navy today after training.

According to Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse, it’s known as a battlefield promotion which is done on short notice after conflicts.

However, Matavesi got one of the best surprises as he’s about to enter the World Cup which according to his Navy superiors is also a battlefield.

It was a training session that Matavesi will never forget when the naval officer was rewarded for his contributions to the institution and rugby.

The Flying Fijians veteran says he never thought he would be promoted on a rugby pitch.

‘Yeah I was very surprised, I knew some of the coaches from the Navy and officers from the Navy were coming up today just to watch training and look at how we do things and then I got promoted, I was very surprised, awesome surprise and I was very shocked’.

The Royal Navy sent a group today to the London Irish training ground to acknowledge the Lau man.

Rear Admiral Moorhouse says Matavesi is a great ambassador for the Navy.

‘He’ll be a local acting leading hand so it’s an ambassadorial role that we giving him to really recognize the status that we hold him in and really cherish Sam’s important commitment to the Royal Navy helping us win the inter services crown this year when we beat the Army at Twickenham’.

Matavesi is expected to wear the number two jumper this weekend against England.

Fiji faces England at 2:15 am on Sunday.