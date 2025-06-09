Rayasi looks to honor family legacy

Salesi Rayasi [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Salesi Rayasi is embracing his call-up to the national squad as more than just a career milestone, he sees it as a chance to honour his roots and extend his family legacy.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays for RC Vannes in France and featured for New Zealand Sevens, has long held a dream of wearing the white jersey of Fiji.

Rayasi, whose father once represented Fiji, was emotional when the call came through.

“Yeah, very excited. Nervous. I guess it’s an exciting time in my life to represent my other side of my family, my father’s side.”

Though eligible for New Zealand, Rayasi said representing Fiji had always been quietly on his mind.

“I kind of kept it close to my chest. I played New Zealand Sevens like my dad. But one of the goals in my mind was if the opportunity came to play for the Flying Fijians, I would take it.”

The call sparked excitement across the Rayasi household, especially from his father, who wasted no time preparing to support his son from the stands.

“He was excited as well. All of a sudden, he started doing his passport to try and come over,” Rayasi laughed.

He says stepping into Test rugby brings a new level of intensity and pride, especially given Fiji’s growing reputation as a global rugby force. Rayasi hopes to contribute not just with performance but also with his experience and perspective.

Fiji will face Australia in Newcastle this Sunday at 3:30pm and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

