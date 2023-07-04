New kits for teams in FRU competitions

All teams participating in Fiji Rugby Union’s domestic competitions will have high-quality kits after Jack’s of Fiji signed on as the official apparel sponsor.

This marks a significant milestone in promoting Fijian rugby and further, solidifies Jack’s of Fiji’s dedication to supporting local sports with the local brand QAQA.

The new kits will be used in competitions such as Skipper Cup, Inkk Farebrother Challenge, ANZ Marama Championship, Vodafone Vanua Championship, Royal Tea Ranadi Cup, Vodafone Deans Trophy, Weet-Bix Raluve and the Fiji Primary Schools competition.

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua says they’re grateful for the continued support towards grassroots rugby.

“Historically Jacks has always been there sponsoring individual unions. However, we are trying to change that so that we have kits from the grassroots, primary school, secondary school, Vanua and Skipper”

Nikul Khatri who is one of the Directors of Jack’s of Fiji says becoming the official apparel sponsor, they aim to contribute to the growth of the sport and inspire young athletes to pursue sporting dreams.