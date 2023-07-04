Naitasiri U16 eyes Raluve Trophy

Naitasiri Secondary Under-16 is well on track in its quest to clinch the Weet-bix Raluve Championship trophy.

The side is not leaving any stone unturned as they aren’t thinking of repeating the same fate as last year.

Head coach Inoke Turaga says last year they were denied in the final but this season they want to go all the way.

“Some of these girls have been playing from last year’s competition, Weet-bix Raluve competition. A few of these girls they played last year, they lost to Sigatoka Methodist and a few students represent the school in the rugby league girls Under-19”

With a set of young girls that has been heavily involved with rugby, their mentor is determined they will turn heads around in the next round.

The Raluve Competition will continue this week.