Nadi primed for Skipper Cup defence

Defending a title is never easy and Skipper Cup holder, Nadi is anticipating another competitive season.

The side had a solid five months of off-season training, initiating the new players into their system while setting the ambition of defending the coveted cup.

Returning player and captain Ilisoni Galala says the real work begins on Saturday against Yasawa.

“We know Yasawa is the champion from the Vanua Championship. We won’t underestimate them, we know they have a good team but we’ll just trust our system.”

Despite the departure of some of their 2022 winning players, Nadi has secured the services of former Fiji 7s stars, Vatemo Ravouvou, Savenaca Rawaca and Semi Kunatani.

Galala says these three brings with them a lot of experience and knowledge and they have learnt a lot from them.

Nadi is also calling on their home fans to turn up in numbers at Prince Charles Park at 3pm to cheer on the team.

Galala says a winning start will certainly set the momentum for the remainder of the competition.

You can watch the Nadi vs Yasawa match live on the FBC Sports HD channel.

In other matches also kicking off at 3pm, Suva battles Nadroga at Bidesi Park, Macuata hosts Naitasiri at Subrail Park and Tailevu meets Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park.