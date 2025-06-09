Muntz reflects on life-changing Fiji Rugby opportunity

[file photo]

Every time Caleb Muntz wears the white jersey of the Flying Fijians, it’s more than just a game, it’s a reminder of a second chance that changed his life.

The Fijian flyhalf, who’s quickly become a fan favourite, revealed that there was a point where he was ready to walk away from rugby entirely.

But it was Fiji Rugby that stepped in and reignited his career.

“So when I finished high school, I was kind of almost giving up rugby, just because there wasn’t a lot of opportunity and stuff. And I was fine with that too, I was going to go become an engineer, but Fiji Rugby, especially the Fiji U20s were the ones that kind of gave me a lifeline, gave me a chance to continue my rugby journey.”

Now a key part of the national team setup, Muntz says he never takes the opportunity for granted.

“It kind of just reminded me that my life could have been a lot different. I might not have been able to have this opportunity to play the game that I loved growing up. And every time I get to play, especially for my country, it’s just a reminder that you got a chance and just to make the most of it every single time you get.”

Muntz and the Flying Fijians will take on the Wallabies at 3.30pm this Sunday in Australia.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

