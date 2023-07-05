Kamikamica shares invaluable knowledge in clinic

Melbourne Storm and Fiji Bati formidable forward, Tui Kamikamica imparted invaluable wisdom to the members of the South East Fiji Bati Academy team, shedding light on the secrets of standing out in a match.

During the rugby league clinic at Albert Park in Suva, Kamikamica stresses success in life comes with arduous effort

Sharing his knowledge and skills, the 29-year-old powerhouse from Somosomo in Taveuni stresses the significance of discipline.

“The main thing I always admire is discipline, once you like the Discipline, working hard, you can achieve anything so that is one of the thing I told them today if they want to make it to the international level”

Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata acknowledged that the team’s primary hurdle lies in the players’ mindset and discipline.

With a goal to nurture local talent and pave their way into the NRL system, the Fiji National Rugby League remains steadfast in instilling these fundamental values into aspiring young boys while they pursue their rugby dreams.